BPD: Don’t celebrate 2022 by shooting a gun; it’s illegal

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department launched the Citywide Celebratory Gunfire Reduction Campaign just days before New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The campaign is designed to bring awareness to the dangers of celebratory gunfire and reduce injury and property damage associated with the behavior.

Officers said unfortunately, celebratory gunfire has become a tradition in the city.

Discharging a firearm in the city limits of Birmingham is against the law.

BPD states, “By engaging in this careless behavior you risk the possibility of striking a person or pet causing serious injury or even death. Celebratory Gunfire can also cause major property damage.”

Last year the Birmingham Police Department responded to over 1200 ShotSpotter calls. The Birmingham Police Department will utilize various resources such as ShotSpotter gunfire detection system and the Real Time Crime Center along with officers working overlapping shifts to combat the problem.

The Birmingham Police Department wants everyone to have a safe and enjoyable New Year’s Eve celebration.

