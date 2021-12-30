The band is back!

LawCall
By Lynden Blake
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Million Dollar Band is in Dallas ready to perform at the Cotton Bowl! It means a little bit more this season hitting the field after missing out on the game day experiences in 2020 because of COVID.

Alabama won the National Championship in 2020, but a big part of that season was missing - the band!

Chloe Holladay looked forward to performing at AT&T Stadium since high school! Now she can finally experience it.

“I am so excited for tomorrow for game day,” Holladay said.

The sophomore Crimsonette said she’s having the time of her life in Dallas for the Cotton Bowl!

“They did the big light show with the Alabama A, so that was cool,” Holladay said.

After missing last year, she’s really trying to take in every experience.

“We are going to a ‘band off,’ it’s us versus Cincinnati ... Our bands will go head to head,” Holladay said.

Good practice for their New York themed half-time show on game day: “Because we performed in the Macy’s parade, I feel like a lot of people nationwide know we did that,” Holladay said.

The Million Dollar Band making up for lost time this football season. Holladay said it was worth the wait!

“Between New York, Atlanta, Dallas and hopefully Indianapolis, it’s insane,” Holladay said. “Just the experience of a lifetime.”

