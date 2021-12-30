Alabama’s DJ Dale focused on Cincinnati

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are just days away from the Cotton Bowl between Alabama and Cincinnati.

Friday’s matchup between No. 1 Crimson Tide and the No. 4 Bearcats determines who makes it to the National Championship game in Indy.

The team seems focused on Cincinnati. With COVID restrictions it’s not a normal playoff experience, but defensive coordinator Pete Golding said the players don’t mind because they are there to win.

After Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M, the Tide had to work their way back into the playoff picture in big time games like the Iron Bowl and SEC Championship.

Defensive Lineman DJ Dale is ready for another big time matchup in the Cotton Bowl.

He added playing high school football at Clay-Chalkville prepped him for these high-stake contests.

“Everything was all about competition,” Dale said. “Even in P.E., just playing against each other, playing against the best, even for little league, prepared me for this situation, it carried over to middle school and high school, playing against some good guys.”

The Bearcats want to make a statement and knock off the number one team.

Dale said Alabama has a lot to play for, too. They want to prove their consistency and finish the season strong.

Kickoff is at 2:30 central on December 31, New Year’s Eve.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.