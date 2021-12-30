LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama’s DJ Dale focused on Cincinnati

By Lynden Blake
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are just days away from the Cotton Bowl between Alabama and Cincinnati.

Friday’s matchup between No. 1 Crimson Tide and the No. 4 Bearcats determines who makes it to the National Championship game in Indy.

The team seems focused on Cincinnati. With COVID restrictions it’s not a normal playoff experience, but defensive coordinator Pete Golding said the players don’t mind because they are there to win.

After Alabama’s loss to Texas A&M, the Tide had to work their way back into the playoff picture in big time games like the Iron Bowl and SEC Championship.

Defensive Lineman DJ Dale is ready for another big time matchup in the Cotton Bowl.

He added playing high school football at Clay-Chalkville prepped him for these high-stake contests.

“Everything was all about competition,” Dale said. “Even in P.E., just playing against each other, playing against the best, even for little league, prepared me for this situation, it carried over to middle school and high school, playing against some good guys.”

The Bearcats want to make a statement and knock off the number one team.

Dale said Alabama has a lot to play for, too. They want to prove their consistency and finish the season strong.

Kickoff is at 2:30 central on December 31, New Year’s Eve.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen on Birmingham Bowl and the food
‘Food could have been a little bit better’: Houston coach on Birmingham Bowl, food
Single mother of 5 dies in Christmas Eve car accident
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Hoover Police are investigating a smash and grab robbery at a popular hobby shop. The thieves...
$20,000 worth of RC cars stolen from popular Hoover hobby shop
First Alert Weather 9p 12-28-21
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday evening into Thursday morning

Latest News

Chumley Family
Daughter surprises father with Cotton Bowl tickets
Source: WBRC video
Helena man surprised with tickets to Cotton Bowl
Source: WBRC video
Alabama preps for Cotton Bowl
Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin
Auburn falls to Houston, 17-13, after Cougars score late touchdown