LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama tourism stayed strong during pandemic

Orange Beach, photo courtesy Alabama Department of Tourism
Orange Beach, photo courtesy Alabama Department of Tourism
By Erin Davis
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As many people reflect on the trips that took this year, Alabama tourism is looking at how many of them were in the state.

“The year just ending has been different from previous COVID years because people kind of know what to expect,” said Lee Sentell, director of Alabama Tourism.

People are more use to wearing masks and practicing social distancing. And in 2020, Alabama was among the top five states with the least loss of tourism revenue.

“It’s all because of the beaches, beaches and state parks and campgrounds and RVs of people wanting to get outdoors,” said Sentell.

Sentell credits some of the success to perfect timing.

“We had planned and had already begun to execute a three-year campaign about outdoor recreation in Alabama, and we started that in January just as COVID was starting,” he said.

However, big cities that depend on conventions and meetings didn’t have the same turnout.

“A lot of those just have not happened in the last couple of years. And so the convention and visitors bureaus and the cities have had to adjust their spending and their expectations accordingly,” said Sentell.

Plans to attract more tourists in 2022 are under wraps, but Sentell says big things are coming.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen on Birmingham Bowl and the food
‘Food could have been a little bit better’: Houston coach on Birmingham Bowl, food
Single mother of 5 dies in Christmas Eve car accident
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms possible into Thursday morning
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms possible into Thursday morning
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Hoover Police are investigating a smash and grab robbery at a popular hobby shop. The thieves...
$20,000 worth of RC cars stolen from popular Hoover hobby shop

Latest News

Lightning near Calera Walmart SOURCE: Rebecca Poskey
NWS: Tornado observed near Calera
Winfield storm damage
Storm damage in Winfield
Winfield's mayor talks about the damage/New video of storm damage
Winfield's mayor talks about the damage/New video of storm damage
Storm in Maplesville SOURCE: Bug
Storms cause damage in Chilton County
Storm in Maplesville SOURCE: Bug
Storm in Maplesville SOURCE: Bug