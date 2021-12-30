LawCall
ADPH’s Risk Indicator Map shows all 67 counties have a high COVID level of community transmission

COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across Alabama. The level of community transmission is high in all of the state’s 67 counties.(WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - COVID-19 is spreading rapidly across Alabama.

The level of community transmission is high in all of the state’s 67 counties.

The state health department’s risk indicator map is completely red, which means cases of COVID have gone up significantly and the positivity rate is climbing.

The level of community transmission is high across Alabama.

That’s the measure of how much COVID-19 is spreading, as well as how likely people are to be exposed to it.

State health officials say Alabama added more than 8,000 new COVID cases overnight.

And the state’s positivity rate, or the percent of positive COVID tests in the state, now stands at 31.4%.

That’s the highest rate we’ve ever seen, and it’s more than double what we saw last week.

Research shows the Omicron variant is more contagious than previous variants, and is somewhat milder than the Delta variant, but doctors say that’s not necessarily the case for everyone who gets it.

State health leaders say they’re worried, especially as cases of COVID continue to grow each day.

“Anybody we’re around could have this virus. I mean, that’s really what you run into is that if 30% of every test that’s coming back is positive, that’s one-third of people who are going to the doctor. I mean, just think of the people that aren’t going to the doctor especially if this is a mild illness. So, you just have to think that I could get this, and I could spread it,” said District Medical Officer for ADPH, Dr. Wes Stubblefield.

Dr. Stubblefield says it’s not feasible to ask people stay home, but he does recommend that people be cautious when they go out saying you may want to consider changing your New Year’s Eve plans if they involve being in a large crowd indoors.

You may also want to mask up when you leave your home.

