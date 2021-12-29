St. Clair County EMA will no longer use severe weather sirens

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The St. Clair County EMA says they will no longer use outdoor sirens to warn residents about severe weather. Instead they’re asking you to sign up for Alert St. Clair County to make sure you’re weather aware.

Any alert that the National Weather Service sends out will come straight to your phone. The system is available for your cell phone and landline. It will send a text message or call you if your area will be impacted by weather.

Residents like Will Jones are happy to see the outdoor sirens aren’t go away. He’s believes these new notifications will be better for him and his family.

“When you’re in your house and it’s storming and raining it’s hard to hear those sirens. But I always have my phone,” says Jones. “My kids always have theirs and so do my parents.

Alert St. Clair County allows you to sign up and choose which weather alerts and events you’d like to be notified about.

Jones says his schedule is always changing but these notifications will keep him in the loop if there is a severe weather headed his way.

“I’m constantly working so most times I don’t get to see the news to see how the weather will be. I don’t have time to check apps for weather,” says Jones. “So if I could get a phone call or text that’s a lot more helpful.

The St Clair County EMA says all of their sirens have been discontinued. Alert St. Clair County along with their social media and website will be the only way they will provide alerts.

For more information you can visit https://www.stcema.org/ or call 205-884-6800.

