LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

A Pearl of a Harvest

Oysters.
Oysters.(Source: Eric Bradley)
By Fred Hunter
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s oyster industry has had its best wild harvest in years, more than doubling the catch from 2020 with the opening of a new territory in Mobile Bay.

Oysters.
Oysters.(Source: Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)
Oysters.
Oysters.(Source: Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)

According to Scott Bannon, head of the Marine Resources Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the total harvest was about 45,000 sacks of oysters through the closing days of December.

Oysters.
Oysters.(Source: Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)

That’s compared to 22,070 sacks last season. Marine Resources officials told oyster harvesters before this season that they expected this year to be about the same as last year based on preliminary surveys. But a new area that was opened for harvest proved fertile.

Oysters.
Oysters.(Source: Eric Bradley)

In addition, it has been a great year for domestic oyster ranching. According to Eric Bradley, one of the partners in Navy Cove Oysters in Fort Morgan, “After Hurricane Sally and COVID, this past year has been a great year because we didn’t have to deal with any outlying issues.”

Oysters.
Oysters.(Source: Eric Bradley)

“Oyster Ranching continues to grow on the Gulf Coast. We have some of the best oysters in the world!”

Oysters.
Oysters.(Source: Eric Bradley)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen on Birmingham Bowl and the food
‘Food could have been a little bit better’: Houston coach on Birmingham Bowl, food
Single mother of 5 dies in Christmas Eve car accident
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
First Alert Weather 9p 12-28-21
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday evening into Thursday morning
Hoover Police are investigating a smash and grab robbery at a popular hobby shop. The thieves...
$20,000 worth of RC cars stolen from popular Hoover hobby shop

Latest News

Christmas tree recycling at Birmingham Zoo
Shelton State gives money to students
Shelton State gives money to students
Several units were heavily damaged after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Hoover...
Several units damaged in large apartment fire in Hoover
Safe hunting
Safe Hunting Is No Accident