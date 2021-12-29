A Pearl of a Harvest

MOBILE, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s oyster industry has had its best wild harvest in years, more than doubling the catch from 2020 with the opening of a new territory in Mobile Bay.

Oysters. (Source: Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources)

According to Scott Bannon, head of the Marine Resources Division of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, the total harvest was about 45,000 sacks of oysters through the closing days of December.

That’s compared to 22,070 sacks last season. Marine Resources officials told oyster harvesters before this season that they expected this year to be about the same as last year based on preliminary surveys. But a new area that was opened for harvest proved fertile.

In addition, it has been a great year for domestic oyster ranching. According to Eric Bradley, one of the partners in Navy Cove Oysters in Fort Morgan, “After Hurricane Sally and COVID, this past year has been a great year because we didn’t have to deal with any outlying issues.”

“Oyster Ranching continues to grow on the Gulf Coast. We have some of the best oysters in the world!”

