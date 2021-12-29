LawCall
New Year’s resolution tips

By Bria Chatman
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Goals like joining a gym, finding a new job, going to therapy are just a few resolutions people are setting for 2022. Crystal Mullen-Johnson, therapist and owner of Strive Counseling, is urging us all to try a new approach this year.

As the new year approaches and we enter the second year of the pandemic, it can be a stressful time. A survey shows 43% of people give up on their resolutions less than a month into the new year. Johnson recommends ways we can accomplish goals & not feel overwhelmed, by setting smaller resolutions that can be completed over time. We can use things like vision boards to add ideas and pictures.

Johnson says the end of the year is also a time for self reflection and to remember the things you accomplished in 2021.

“Recognizing the resilience you’ve developed over the year. It has been tough. It seems like we skipped a year,” says Johnson. “Recognize those strengths. Go from there. Just develop your goals and those goals that you have not yet accomplished align yourself some time to do that. The world has changed so you may not feel like you’re on track but you may be right where you need to be.”

She shares you should make yourself a priority. Focus on your health and learn from previous mistakes. She says it’s best to be patient and consistent as you work toward your goals for 2022.

For more details on Strive Counseling, visit https://www.strivebhm.com/

