NEW DETAILS: Columbus mom charged on multiple counts of felony murder for slain 5-year-old daughter(Source: Russell Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office gave an update Wednesday morning on 5-year-old Kamarie Holland’s murder.

On December 28, Kamarie’s mom, Kristy Siple, was arrested on felony murder charges. Siple was also charged with one human trafficking charge.

Siple has been charged with three counts of murder:

  • Murder during the course of kidnapping
  • Murder during the course of rape
  • Murder during the course of sodomy

Siple was sent to the Russell County Court on Wednesday morning, December 29, and she will be held in the Russell County Jail without bond on all of four charges.

District Attorney Rick Chancey says Hoskins may have another outstanding warrant served to her in the following days.

Jeremy Williams will also have additional charges in the coming days. The following charges will be added onto his existing capital murder charge:

  • Capital murder during the course of kidnapping
  • Capital murder during the course of rape
  • Capital murder during the course of sodomy

Williams is also expected to be charged with the production of child pornography.

At this time, Williams is being held with no bond at the Russell County Jail. His current charge is for the murder of a person less than 14 years old.

Below is the full press conference:

A second gag order was issued in this case from Judge Gray in Russell County.

Columbus Police Department Assistant Chief, Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick, asks parents to know who their children are around. “This has really struck a nerve with us,” said Dent-Fitzpatrick. “We care about our kids, we care about our community. So please monitor where your kids are.”

Columbus Police Chief Freddie Blackmon asks that anyone with information on this case should call the Columbus Police Department at 706-653-3400.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

