Man uses gun to demand McDonald’s refund: Police

“He leaned into the window of the drive-through while holding his firearm in his hand,” Ozark police claim.
Brennan Harper booking photo
Brennan Harper booking photo(Dale County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:20 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A Dale County man used his gun to demand a refund from fast food workers, per an Ozark police statement.

Brennan Harper, 21, is charged with Robbery because he allegedly pointed the handgun at McDonald workers and demanded his money back from a purchase he had made.

“He leaned into the window of the drive-through while holding his firearm in his hand,” the statement claims.

Police say Harper confessed to the crime.

Additional information regarding this case has not been provided.

Copyright 2021 WTVY. All rights reserved.

