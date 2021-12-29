Local pharmacies are out or running low on at-home Pharmacies running low on COVID-19 tests

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Several pharmacies in our area are running low or out of at-home COVID-19 tests.

On the front door of Ritch’s pharmacy in Mountain Brook, you’ll see a sign that says “We do not have COVID OTC test kits at this time”.

“We’re just seeing a high demand for requests for home tests,” Becky Sorrell, the pharmacist said.

Pharmacist Becky Sorrell tells us the run on at-home tests falls perfectly in line with the guidelines given out by health experts that recommend people get covid tests before visiting family or friends during the holidays.

There are some pharmacies and big box stores that do in-house COVID testing, so tests are available according to Dr. David Hicks with the Jefferson County health department. He says you may end up having to look a little harder to find tests that you did a few weeks ago.

“You can go to an urgent care center. You can call your private medical doctor who should have access to testing, and we have four community health centers in Jefferson County that are doing testing,” Dr. Hicks said.

The Biden administration says starting next month, the government will provide 500 million free rapid home testing kits through a government website, but Sorrell says instead of waiting on one of those tests get vaccinated if you haven’t already.

“You can get the vaccine today then in three weeks, you would have your second dose in and you would have coverage compared to waiting three weeks for this covid test to arrive,” Sorrell said.

Sorrrell believes they’ll receive more at-home tests next week.

CVS and Walgreens are putting a limit on the amount of at-home testing kits you can purchase because of demand.

