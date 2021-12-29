LawCall
‘It’s recommended everyone wear a mask indoors in public’: Jefferson Co. Health Officer on Omicron

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Mark Wilson, Health Officer for Jefferson County, said as the Omicron COVID variant spreads, it’s recommended everyone wear a mask indoors in public settings.

Wilson said, “People need to buckle down and be as cautious as they can.” He said the spread could have a major impact on our workforce, including the health care industry.

Wilson said it’s best to mask up because you can’t assume other people aren’t infectious.

When asked about masking in schools Dr. Wilson said the Jefferson County Department of Health recommends masking in schools. He said school leaders will make their own decisions, but it would be a good idea to temporarily go back to mandatory masks.

Doctors, including Wilson, said the COVID-19 vaccine and booster are very effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization, and death.

