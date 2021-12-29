First responders in Fultondale preparing as a series of storms rolls in

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Potentially dangerous storms are rolling into central Alabama right now. First responders are already taking precautions and making preparations.

The old saying is “In failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail.” That is why first responders can’t wait. They need to make sure they are ready to go at a moments notice. Perhaps none more aware of that fact than those in the community of Fultondale. Almost a year ago their community was tore apart by a tornado, and they are still working to repair the community.

“January 25th was rough for us here. We had a loss of life, we had a lot of properties damaged. A lot of people lost their homes, since then a lot of cleanup has been done, a lot of preparation has been done. We had another storm shelter opened up since then,” said Fultondale Fire Chief Justin McKenzie.

Today fire fighters were busy preparing their emergency response trailers and vehicles, just in case a storm tears through your community.

“We not only respond in the city of Fultondale, but we respond anywhere the EMA may call us to go. The surrounding unincorporated Jefferson County areas, other departments that may call for requests. Unfortunately, we have a lot of experience with storms, so we have the equipment ready and we know how to respond,” said Chief McKenzie.

The fire fighting veteran now urging community members to find ways to stay informed.

“You don’t want to depend on just weather sirens. You need your weather apps, you need your weather alert systems, your weather radios make sure they are working and programmed correctly,” said Chief McKenzie.

