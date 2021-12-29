First Alert for the potential to see strong and severe storms Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Today (12/29/21) is the day we have the potential to see a couple of strong or severe storms this afternoon, evening, tonight, and into early Thursday morning. We are starting out the morning a little wet with scattered showers and a few storms showing up on First Alert AccuTrack Radar. Most of the rain is steady with a few pockets of heavy rain. All of it is pushing to the east and we should dry out by 8-9 AM. Main concern this morning is ponding on the roads. Temperatures this morning are unusually warm with most spots in the mid to upper 60s. Average low temperature for December 29th is 36°F. I think we will end up mostly dry for the late morning and early afternoon hours. Plan for a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky today with showers and storms developing in northwest Alabama around noon. Any storm that forms this afternoon has the potential to be strong or severe. High temperatures today could climb into the mid to upper 70s. It would not surprise me if Birmingham, Anniston, and Tuscaloosa break another record high temperature for today. All three tied or broke their record high temperature yesterday. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive critical weather information this evening and tonight.

Severe Potential Today: Our next big thing is the potential for strong and severe storms starting this afternoon in northwest Alabama. The Storm Prediction Center has most of Central Alabama under a standard slight risk. It means we could see a few isolated storms become strong and severe. The greatest risk for severe storms looks to occur in far northwest Alabama, north Mississippi, and into parts of south Tennessee where an enhanced risk, or a threat level 3 out of 5, has been issued. We will have the heat, humidity, and wind energy needed to support strong storms, but the upper-level support will be lagging in our area. What does that mean? It means we aren’t expecting a major outbreak of widespread severe weather. We expect most of us to see strong storms with heavy rainfall, lightning, and gusty winds up to 30-40 mph. A few storms could produce damaging winds up to 60 mph, large hail, and an isolated tornado. Storms could become severe this afternoon in far northwest Alabama any time after 12 PM. The threat will then shift to the southeast by the evening and overnight hours. By Thursday morning around 5 AM, the greatest threat will end up south of I-20/59. Severe threat should come to an end by sunrise Thursday morning.

Thursday’s Forecast: We will likely start tomorrow morning off with scattered showers and storms along and south of I-20/59. Areas to the north will likely end up drying out. Severe threat should come to an end around 6 AM in areas like Chilton, Coosa, Clay, and Talladega counties. The severe threat tomorrow will shift to Montgomery and south Alabama. Temperatures will likely start out in the mid 60s. A good bit of tomorrow afternoon could end up dry with a partly sunny to mostly cloudy sky. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 70s with southwest winds at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph.

Rain and Storms Return Friday: A warm front will lift northwards Thursday night spreading showers and a few isolated thunderstorms across Central Alabama. We could start out Friday morning with a good chance for scattered showers and storms. We will likely end up mostly cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and storms on New Year’s Eve. Temperatures are forecast to warm into the mid 70s, so the potential exists for us to tie or break record high temperatures.

New Year’s Eve Forecast: If you plan on being out late Friday night to celebrate the New Year, it looks like we could end up mostly dry. I’ll hold on to a 30% chance for widely scattered showers and storms around midnight. Best chance for rain will be in far north Alabama. Temperatures around midnight will likely end up in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Plan for a warm and muggy night.

Severe Storms Possible Saturday: A stronger cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Saturday. It will bring with it heavy rain and the threat for severe storms. Dynamics with this system appears higher than today’s event. Damaging winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible across North and Central Alabama Saturday. Best time frame for strong and severe storms will likely occur Saturday afternoon and evening. Temperatures ahead of the cold front could warm up into the mid 70s. Rain chance on Saturday is up to 80%. Flash flooding is low-end possibility. The latest long-range models hint that most of the rain and storms could move out of our area by early Sunday morning leaving us dry Sunday afternoon. Sunday is looking very cold with temperatures falling throughout the day. We could start Sunday morning off in the 60s with temperatures falling into the 40s by Sunday afternoon. Sunday is also looking windy with northwest winds at 10-20 mph with gusts near 30 mph. It might be a smart idea to take down your holiday decorations before Sunday. If you don’t, they may end up in your neighbor’s yard.

Cold Start to 2022: Once the stormy weather moves through Saturday, we will likely begin 2022 with temperatures well below average. We could see widespread freezing temperatures across Central Alabama Monday morning with lows in the mid to upper 20s. We will finally see plenty of sunshine Monday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Cold weather will be short-lived as temperatures gradually warm up into the 60s by next Wednesday and Thursday. Our next rain chance after Saturday could occur next Thursday and Friday.

Have a safe Wednesday and stay weather alert-

