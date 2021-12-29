FIRST ALERT: Make sure you have a safety plan in place before severe weather moves in

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -With the potentially potent weather moving in Wednesday night, emergency officials say you need to have a plan in place.

Your severe weather safety plan needs to include where to go if a warning is issued for your area. Don’t rely on the outdoor tornado sirens. You need to have multiple ways to receive alerts like with weather radios, the WBRC First Alert Weather app among others.

“There is the potential that some of these storm systems may be coming through into the overnight ours and you may be in bed..so its very important to find those different methods that you know are going to wake you up at night and our reliable and you have multiple layers to rely upon,” Melissa Sizemore with the Jefferson County EMA said.

Another big tip is know where you live on a map. Our First Alert Weather team says that info is helpful in severe weather situations to know which counties are in the path of the storms.

