LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Daughter surprises father with Cotton Bowl tickets

By Lynden Blake
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cotton Bowl is Friday between Alabama and Cincinnati, and one father-daughter duo is gearing up for the trip of a lifetime!

Rusty Chumley is a life-long Alabama fan.

“I was fortunate to be recruited by Alabama many, many years ago, and sat on The Bear’s couch,” Chumley said.

But it’s been awhile since he’s been to an Alabama game. His daughter, Brooke, wanted to change that.

She surprised him with tickets to the Cotton Bowl for Christmas!

“I just couldn’t believe it, I couldn’t believe my daughter and my wife being Auburn fans got this trip up for me, and I really do appreciate it,” Chumley said.

Chumley said it’s a dream come true! He’s excited to cheer on the Tide, but what makes this bowl game extra special is it’s his first father-daughter trip!

“So this is an opportunity for me and her to get out and do things on our own, so we will have a good time,” Chumley said.

Brooke said she’ll cherish this Dallas trip forever.

“He is getting older, so that’s always going to be something I have when that time comes, you know, when he’s gone,” Brooke said. “I’ll have that time to look back and be like, ‘I remember when I surprised you with Cotton Bowl tickets.’”

“Hope I get to go to a few more, this is great,” Chumley said.

The Chumley family leaves Thursday!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen on Birmingham Bowl and the food
‘Food could have been a little bit better’: Houston coach on Birmingham Bowl, food
Single mother of 5 dies in Christmas Eve car accident
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Hoover Police are investigating a smash and grab robbery at a popular hobby shop. The thieves...
$20,000 worth of RC cars stolen from popular Hoover hobby shop
First Alert Weather 9p 12-28-21
FIRST ALERT: Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday evening into Thursday morning

Latest News

Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin
Auburn falls to Houston, 17-13, after Cougars score late touchdown
Houston coach Dana Holgorsen on Birmingham Bowl and the food
‘Food could have been a little bit better’: Houston coach on Birmingham Bowl, food
Auburn players practice before Birmingham Bowl
Houston beats Auburn in Birmingham Bowl
Will Anderson Cotton Bowl 2021
Will Anderson: ‘All year, we have been disrespected’