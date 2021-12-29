LawCall
Bombs found in Dothan; man charged

Police say the suspect is also accused in a string of burglaries.
Joshua Ryan Kelly booking photo.
Joshua Ryan Kelly booking photo.(Houston County Jail)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man faces numerous charges after police found several pipe bombs at his Dothan home, per reports.

Joshua Ryan Kelly, 42, is charged with six counts of possessing explosive devices.

Dothan Police Sergeant Ronald Hall said those charges stem from a search warrant executed at Kelly’s home in the 400 block of South Pontiac Avenue on December 21.

Hall said officers searched the home because Kelly had been implicated in a string of storage warehouse burglaries.

The search linked Kelly to those break-ins and officers charged him with several burglary counts, per Sgt. Hall. He also faces one count of meth possession.

Kelly has an history of prior arrests that date back to 1999 and state parole officials have asked a judge to keep him in custody without bond because of an alleged violation.

Sgt. Hall said the Department of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, a federal agency, is assisting with the pipe bomb investigation.

