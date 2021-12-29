LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Auburn falls to Houston, 17-13, after Cougars score late touchdown

Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin
Auburn Head Coach Bryan Harsin
By Lynden Blake
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn fell to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl Tuesday afternoon. The Cougars scored with less than four minutes left in the game to take the 17-13 lead and then the win.

Coach Bryan Harsin said the loss wasn’t from a lack of preparation, it was a lack of execution.

Auburn had chances but couldn’t capitalize on them today.

Auburn didn’t lack any fans - there was a lot of orange and blue inside Protective Stadium to watch the game.

Houston blocked out the noise, even with the pressure being applied by Smoke Monday and the Auburn defense. The Cougars scored a touchdown on their first drive.

Auburn would only add a field goal in the first half, and at the break the score was 10-3.

In the second half, Auburn was down 10-6. TJ Finley was able to finish a drive with the help of a Kobe Hudson catch for the touchdown bringing the score to 13-10 Auburn.

Auburn led for a while until Houston scored with less than four minutes left, winning the game 17-13.

Harsin said Auburn’s inconsistencies showed more than the consistencies this season adding the team has things to work on, but they are fixable.

“If I didn’t think they were fixable, you’d be miserable. They are very fixable,” Harsin said. “There are some things as far as an attitude and a mentality we need to fix, not in the team, in our program, and we are here to to that, that’s the challenge.”

Quarterback TJ Finley finished 19-37 for 227 yards and a touchdown.

Harsin said there is no plan B - the team will go back to work.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single mother of 5 dies in Christmas Eve car accident
One killed, five injured in crash in Jefferson County
51-year-old woman killed, five injured in crash in Jefferson County
Hoover Police are investigating a smash and grab robbery at a popular hobby shop. The thieves...
$20,000 worth of RC cars stolen from popular Hoover hobby shop
Severe weather timeline.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking strong to severe storms for Wednesday night
33-year-old Toshiba Stephenson of Fort Payne and 52-year-old Richard Hall of Birmingham.
Two people arrested for drug trafficking during St. Clair Co. traffic stop

Latest News

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen on Birmingham Bowl and the food
‘Food could have been a little bit better’: Houston coach on Birmingham Bowl, food
Auburn players practice before Birmingham Bowl
Houston beats Auburn in Birmingham Bowl
Will Anderson Cotton Bowl 2021
Will Anderson: ‘All year, we have been disrespected’
Nick Saban Cotton Bowl 2021
Alabama arrives in Dallas, Nick Saban updates COVID status of coaches and team