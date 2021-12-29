Auburn falls to Houston, 17-13, after Cougars score late touchdown

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Auburn fell to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl Tuesday afternoon. The Cougars scored with less than four minutes left in the game to take the 17-13 lead and then the win.

Coach Bryan Harsin said the loss wasn’t from a lack of preparation, it was a lack of execution.

Auburn had chances but couldn’t capitalize on them today.

Auburn didn’t lack any fans - there was a lot of orange and blue inside Protective Stadium to watch the game.

Houston blocked out the noise, even with the pressure being applied by Smoke Monday and the Auburn defense. The Cougars scored a touchdown on their first drive.

Auburn would only add a field goal in the first half, and at the break the score was 10-3.

In the second half, Auburn was down 10-6. TJ Finley was able to finish a drive with the help of a Kobe Hudson catch for the touchdown bringing the score to 13-10 Auburn.

Auburn led for a while until Houston scored with less than four minutes left, winning the game 17-13.

Harsin said Auburn’s inconsistencies showed more than the consistencies this season adding the team has things to work on, but they are fixable.

“If I didn’t think they were fixable, you’d be miserable. They are very fixable,” Harsin said. “There are some things as far as an attitude and a mentality we need to fix, not in the team, in our program, and we are here to to that, that’s the challenge.”

Quarterback TJ Finley finished 19-37 for 227 yards and a touchdown.

Harsin said there is no plan B - the team will go back to work.

