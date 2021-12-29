LawCall
Arkansas judge strikes down law banning mask mandates

(KOLN)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2021 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - An Arkansas judge has struck down the state’s law prohibiting schools and other government entities from requiring masks.

Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued the ruling on Wednesday, months after he temporarily blocked the state from enforcing the ban.

More than 100 public charter schools and school districts imposed mask mandates following Fox’s ruling in August, though many have since eased or lifted them altogether.

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed the ban into law in April, though he has since said he regretted that decision.

Judge Fox found the law unconstitutional, including on grounds that it discriminates between children in public and private schools.

Private schools were not barred from requiring masks under the law.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

