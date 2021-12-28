LawCall
Will Anderson: ‘All year, we have been disrespected’

Alabama football prepares for Cincinnati
By Lynden Blake
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s day two in Dallas for Alabama and Cincinnati.

The two teams are excited to face off in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Alabama’s defense got a chance to talk about Friday’s game on Monday. The message is pretty simple: they aren’t there for any bowl game fun, they are there to win.

The Tide practiced inside AT&T Stadium Monday afternoon after the Bearcats took the field earlier in the day.

Alabama is a two-touchdown favorite in the matchup, but linebacker Will Anderson said he still feels like an underdog.

“I mean you know all year we have been disrespected,” Anderson said. “I’m sure we are probably getting disrespected right now, but we can’t worry about external factors right now, we just have to worry about what’s going on inside the facility, the practice field, and all the meetings and stuff like that. I think that’s our biggest concern right now, making sure we are ready and prepared for this game.”

Cincinnati Coach Luke Fickell was definitely not disrespecting the Tide Monday. Fickell said if you want a shot at the title, you’ve got to beat the champs, and the Bearcats have that opportunity.

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. Friday.

