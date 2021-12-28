LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

What to expect: Social Security and SSI benefits for millions will increase in 2022

(WGEM)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits for approximately 70 million Americans will increase 5.9 percent in 2022, according to the Social Security Administration.

According to the SSA, the 5.9 percent cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, will begin with benefits payable to more than 64 million Social Security beneficiaries in January 2022. Increased payments to approximately 8 million SSI beneficiaries will begin on December 30, 2021.

Read more about the Social Security Cost-of-Living adjustment for 2022 here.

Read more about the COLA, tax, benefit and earning amounts for 2022 here.

A 5.9% COLA will increase the average Social Security payment for a retired worker by about $92 a month, to $1,657 in 2022. Compare that with the 2021 COLA, worth only about $20 a month.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single mother of 5 dies in Christmas Eve car accident
One killed, five injured in crash in Jefferson County
51-year-old woman killed, five injured in crash in Jefferson County
33-year-old Toshiba Stephenson of Fort Payne and 52-year-old Richard Hall of Birmingham.
Two people arrested for drug trafficking during St. Clair Co. traffic stop
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County road searching for the plane crash Sunday night.
2 killed in Arkansas plane crash
Hoover Police are investigating a smash and grab robbery at a popular hobby shop. The thieves...
$20,000 worth of RC cars stolen from popular Hoover hobby shop

Latest News

CDC hands down quarantine changes for omicron variant
Monday morning, Columbus police issued a critical missing person alert for 5-year-old Kamarie...
Mother of slain 5-year-old charged with murder
Source: WBRC video
CDC shortens COVID-19 isolation guidelines
Source: WBRC video
St. Clair Co. weather sirens going away, EMA offering weather alerts