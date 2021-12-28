LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

WATCH: Teacher makes full-court basketball shot at recess

By CNN
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A Washington, D.C. teacher went viral after she sank a full-court basketball shot and made it look easy.

Kathleen Fitzpatrick, known as Ms. Fitz, promised her third-grade class at Holy Trinity School a hot chocolate party if she made the shot.

When it went in, the kids went crazy, and so did people around the world. Fitzpatrick said she’s heard from people in Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom.

She’s been playing basketball most of her life, including in college.

Fitzpatrick said she can’t wait to hear other bet ideas from her students when they return from break.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single mother of 5 dies in Christmas Eve car accident
One killed, five injured in crash in Jefferson County
51-year-old woman killed, five injured in crash in Jefferson County
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County road searching for the plane crash Sunday night.
2 killed in Arkansas plane crash
33-year-old Toshiba Stephenson of Fort Payne and 52-year-old Richard Hall of Birmingham.
Two people arrested for drug trafficking during St. Clair Co. traffic stop
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine

Latest News

An Amber Alert was issued in Texas for Lina Sardar Khil, 3 years old, after she disappeared...
Amber Alert: 3-year-old from Texas still missing, in immediate danger
Jamie Calcasola spent 77 days in the hospital with COVID-19 while visiting his parents in North...
Father of 3 narrowly survives COVID-19, has extended hospital stay in a coma during vacation
A restaurant diner found a couple’s lost wedding ring and, with the help of social media, was...
Diner finds couple’s missing wedding band, returns it in time for Christmas
Christmas tree recycling at Birmingham Zoo
A restaurant diner found a couple’s lost wedding ring and, with the help of social media, was...
Diner finds couple’s missing wedding band, returns it in time for Christmas