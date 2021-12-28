LawCall
Shelton State to give some students $500 each in Spring 2022

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCLOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Dean of Students at Shelton State tells said that they want to help students who may be struggling financially. That’s why the school plans to use higher education emergency relief funds for students enrolled during the Spring semester.

Students will be eligible for relief payments if they are currently attending or have completed a minimum of 6 credit hours in the Spring semester as of March 28 of 2022. Eligible students would get a relief payment of $500.

“Well we all know the cost of things have gone up significantly. And so an additional $500 for these students, especially during that time of year, towards the end when they might need to finish up a few things like additional study materials or some additional food or things like that at the end of the semester or save it to be able to use it for a future semester. I think those additional funds are absolutely needed by our students. We try to be able to give them out as many semesters as we’ve been able to so far,” explained Amanda Harbison, Shelton State Dean of Students

This will be the third time Shelton State Community College has given money from the American Rescue Plan to students enrolled there. In this case, payments for eligible students will be processed ad issued no later than Friday, April 15th 2022.

