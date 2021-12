Several units damaged in large apartment fire in Hoover

Hoover, Ala. (WBRC) - Several units were heavily damaged after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Hoover Tuesday morning.

Fire and Rescue were called out to The Park at Hoover apartments on Rime Village Drive Tuesday just before 4 a.m.

At least a dozen units on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd floors were damaged by fire water and smoke.

Thankfully no injuries have been reported.

