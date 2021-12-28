LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Houston beats Auburn in Birmingham Bowl

Auburn players practice before Birmingham Bowl
Auburn players practice before Birmingham Bowl
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) - Jake Herslow caught a 26-yard, go-ahead touchdown pass from Clayton Tune with 3:27 left to help lift No. 21 Houston to a 17-13 victory over Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl.

The Cougars marched 80 yards on eight plays to cap the third season in program history with at least 12 wins. They snapped a four-game bowl losing streak.

The Tigers ended a season, coach Bryan Harsin’s first, with five straight losses for the first time in 71 years.

Game MVP Tune completed 26 of 40 passes for 283 yards and two touchdowns with an interception, while also rushing for 43 yards.

WBRC

Most Read

Single mother of 5 dies in Christmas Eve car accident
One killed, five injured in crash in Jefferson County
51-year-old woman killed, five injured in crash in Jefferson County
33-year-old Toshiba Stephenson of Fort Payne and 52-year-old Richard Hall of Birmingham.
Two people arrested for drug trafficking during St. Clair Co. traffic stop
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County road searching for the plane crash Sunday night.
2 killed in Arkansas plane crash
Hoover Police are investigating a smash and grab robbery at a popular hobby shop. The thieves...
$20,000 worth of RC cars stolen from popular Hoover hobby shop

Latest News

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen on Birmingham Bowl and the food
‘Food could have been a little bit better’: Houston coach on Birmingham Bowl, food
Will Anderson Cotton Bowl 2021
Will Anderson: ‘All year, we have been disrespected’
Nick Saban Cotton Bowl 2021
Alabama arrives in Dallas, Nick Saban updates COVID status of coaches and team
Auburn players practice before Birmingham Bowl
Auburn players practice before Birmingham Bowl