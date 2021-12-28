Gardendale PD: Homeowner fires at suspects during attempted car break in

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Gardendale police say shots were exchanged between a homeowner and a suspect during an attempted car break in early this morning.

Police say they got the call around 3 a.m. of a group of individuals going through vehicles in the Brentwood Subdivision. During the process shots were exchanged between a homeowner and suspect.

No one was injured.

Gardendale PD wants to remind drivers to lock their vehicle doors and remove all firearms.

