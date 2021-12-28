‘Food could have been a little bit better’: Houston coach on Birmingham Bowl, food

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After beating the Auburn Tigers in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl 17 to 13, Houston Cougars Head coach Dana Holgorsen said Birmingham was a great atmosphere and great place to play, but he said the food could have been a little bit better.

Holgorsen said he was told by everybody that Birmingham is a foodie spot. He said Houston was a foodie spot, too. Holgorsen said, “I know a bunch of the good restaurants were closed on the 24th and 25th, so I probably didn’t experience it like I should, but we really had a good time. The bowl people are first class, the bowl was first class.”

During his post-game news conference, Holgorsen was also asked about the Cougars’ game against Cincinnati. Cincinnati won that game 35 to 20. Holgorsen said Cincinnati is a real good football team. He said, “Maybe they can beat the SEC, too.”

Alabama plays Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, December 31.

