First Alert for spotty showers Tuesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Tuesday! It might not be a bad idea to grab the umbrella or poncho before you walk out the door today. We are starting out this morning mostly dry with a cloudy sky. Temperatures remain very warm with most of us in the low to mid 60s. Temperatures are nearly 25-30 degrees above average. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us mostly dry, but I anticipate showers to develop to our south and travel northwards into our area during the day. Rain that falls today will be mostly light and shouldn’t last for too long. If you are going to the Birmingham Bowl at 11 AM, I would grab a poncho or rain jacket just in case stray showers moves over Protective Stadium. Rain chance today at 50%. Temperatures will remain well above average with highs in the mid 70s today. It will also end up breezy this afternoon with southerly winds at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20-25 mph. We will end up mostly cloudy today, but we could see a few breaks in the clouds giving us some sunshine this afternoon. If you plan on being outside this evening, showers will be possible. Plan for temperatures to cool into the upper 60s by 6-7 PM. Some of the rain that develops this evening and tonight could contain pockets of heavy rain and some lightning and thunder.

First Alert for Showers and a Few Storms Tonight: Models are hinting at a weak disturbance bringing a good chance for scattered showers and a few storms tonight. Rain chance tonight is up to 70%. We could experience downpours and some thunder that could wake you up overnight. Good news is that I am not expecting any severe weather. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the mid 60s Wednesday morning.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance to see strong and severe storms Wednesday evening and into Wednesday night. The Storm Prediction Center has held on to a standard slight risk for severe storms across North and Central Alabama Wednesday. Main threats will be damaging winds up to 60 mph, large hail, and an isolated tornado threat. Latest model runs are hinting that we could see morning showers followed by a break in the rain Wednesday afternoon. We will likely stay mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. It will remain breezy tomorrow with south-southwest winds at 10-15 mph. An area of low pressure will try to develop along a stalled front to our northwest in Tennessee. It will help to spark up isolated storms in parts of Mississippi and northwest Alabama Wednesday evening. This setup hints that storms that form will be isolated, which means we could see a higher threat for hail and maybe an isolated tornado. If the low to our northwest ends up stronger, the tornado threat could increase a little. If that occurs, the severe outlook could be upgraded. Just make sure you have multiple ways to receive updates and warnings tomorrow evening into early Thursday morning. I would be weather alert starting Wednesday at 5 PM with the threat lingering into Thursday morning.

Lingering Rain and Storms Chances to Finish Out the Year: Bulk of the stormy weather will slowly move out Thursday morning leaving us with a mostly cloudy sky in the afternoon. I think Thursday afternoon will trend a little drier with highs in the lower 70s. Greatest chance for storms will remain south of I-20. More showers and storms will likely move northwards as a warm front moves through our area Friday. Rain chances have increased to 60% for scattered showers and storms. Severe weather is not expected, but I can’t rule out some gusty winds and lightning. Temperatures Friday will stay warm with highs in the lower 70s. We have a chance for lingering showers and a few storms on New Year’s Eve. It won’t be a washout Friday night, but you may have to dodge a few showers or storms. Temperatures around midnight will end up in the upper 60s.

Severe Weather Possible This Weekend: A second and stronger system is forecast to move through Central Alabama over the weekend. Rain chances will likely increase ahead of an arctic cold front Saturday afternoon and evening. Severe weather will be possible Saturday evening into Sunday morning as a strong cold front moves through. Damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible. We will have a better idea on the overall setup once we get through the severe threat tomorrow. Models disagree on when the moisture moves out. The European model completely dries us out Sunday with cold temperatures expected. The GFS model shows a low developing and wrapping moisture into Central Alabama Sunday afternoon. Both models show falling temperatures Sunday. Sunday will end up with cold and windy conditions by the afternoon and evening hours. We could start the day in the 60s and end the day in the 30s and 40s. The GFS model hints we could see a few flurries or light snow showers across the northern third of Alabama as the cold air moves in. It all depends on the placement of the moisture and the cold air.

Cooler and Drier Next Week: The first full week of 2022 will set up to become quiet and mostly dry. We should see plenty of sunshine next Monday with morning temperatures in the 20s. Highs next Monday will remain below average with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. We should gradually warm back up into the 50s and 60s by the middle of next week.

