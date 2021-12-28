Fans in town for game enjoying Birmingham Bowl festivities, other things to do

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Bowl festivities are under way as the fan fest brought hundreds of folks to the Uptown area Monday. Visitors to town have been spending money at local businesses.

Many fans made their way into town now that Christmas is over. Several stress they had no idea the wide array of entertainment options available in Birmingham.

“We went shopping, I went to the Summit yesterday, which is a really nice shopping area. We have gone to Top Golf, we have gone bowling,” said Houston fan Connie Chenevert.

Chenevert and her husband have spent several days in town. They, like so many others, have found establishments and restaurants to visit all across Birmingham.

“It will sure help the industry of Birmingham, city taxes and everything so it’s good that Auburn is playing so close,” said Enterprise resident and Auburn fan Robert Kinsaul.

Kinsaul and his family will be among the thousands of Auburn fans cheering on the Tigers inside Protective Stadium.

While the game hasn’t kicked off, many are already spending time around the stadium. The Uptown community perhaps the area that will benefit the most.

Eugene’s Hot Chicken has been prepping for days, and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame has also seen a boost.

“There has been a lot of stuff to do here. Last night we had a tour of the city and today we came to the sports hall of fame,” said Houston fan Jamal Jenmi. “So much memorabilia, so much information to see, a lot of stuff to learn.”

Both the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and Vulcan Park saw larger crowds than expected Monday. Representatives credit the Birmingham Bowl for the boost.

