Christmas tree recycling at Birmingham Zoo

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Zoo is a designated Christmas tree recycling site. Now through December 31, 2021 visitors and residents can drop off their trees during Zoo business hours.

The drop area is accessible through the side entrance on Cahaba Road. All trees need to be real and not artificial. The trees also need to be clean from decorations, garlands, lights, and wires. Trees of all sizes are welcome!

