Briarwood founder, Dr. Frank Barker, Jr., dies

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Briarwood Presbyterian Church founding pastor, Dr. Frank M. Barker, Jr. has died.

Barker’s death was confirmed on Monday, December 27th.

The Rev. Frank M. Barker, Jr. formed Briarwood in 1960.

From the church’s website:

SUMMER 1960 Frank M. Barker, Jr., agreed to help the Birmingham Presbytery start a church in Cahaba Heights.

JUNE 5, 1960 First worship service held in the Cahaba Heights Shopping Center.

SEPTEMBER 25, 1960 Briarwood Presbyterian Church officially chartered.

SEPTEMBER 29, 1963 First worship service in Highway 280 facility.

1965 Briarwood Christian School organized.

1966 Briarwood’s first World Missions Conference.

1972 Birmingham Theological Seminary organized.

DECEMBER 4, 1973 First General Assembly of the Presbyterian Church in America [PCA] held at Briarwood Presbyterian Church.

1977 Construction of Briarwood South (Highway 119).

JANUARY 1988 First Worship Service at I-459/Acton Road location.

OCTOBER 1998 Election of pulpit committee to recommend new Senior Pastor to replace the Rev. Frank M. Barker, Jr., upon retirement.

Still very involved with his church, Barker hosted Bible teaching audio podcasts.

