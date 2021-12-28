LawCall
Birmingham Bowl first sellout in Protective Stadium history

(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl set for Tuesday morning is officially sold out, the first event at the new Protective Stadium to do so.

The announcement came from officials with the bowl late Monday night ahead of Tuesday morning’s game between the Auburn Tigers and Houston Cougars.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

For information on what you need to know before heading to the game, check out the tweet below:

