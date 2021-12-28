LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued 6-year-old Georgia girl, mother believed to be abducted by child’s father

An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz...
An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)
By Gray News staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 28, 2021 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUMMING, Ga. (Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says they may have been taken against their will by Alexis R. Zecena-Lopez, 55. He has been identified as Rachel’s father.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz...
An Amber Alert has been issued for Rachel Zecena, 6, and her mother, Balvanera Esperanz Parada-Olivas, 45. Authorities believe they were abducted by Alexis Zecena Lopez, 55.(Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Rachel, who was last seen Sunday evening, has black hair and brown eyes. Parada-Olivas is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She also has black hair and brown eyes. Zecena-Lopez is 5 foot 8 inches tall and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials believe Zecena-Lopez may be traveling in a 2016 Black Ford Focus with Georgia license plate RVX9470.

Zecena-Lopez may be armed and should be considered dangerous. If you have any information on their whereabouts, immediately dial 911 or call the Cumming Police Department at 770-781-3087.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Single mother of 5 dies in Christmas Eve car accident
One killed, five injured in crash in Jefferson County
51-year-old woman killed, five injured in crash in Jefferson County
Search and rescue crews line a Sharp County road searching for the plane crash Sunday night.
2 killed in Arkansas plane crash
People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
US officials recommend shorter COVID isolation, quarantine
33-year-old Toshiba Stephenson of Fort Payne and 52-year-old Richard Hall of Birmingham.
Two people arrested for drug trafficking during St. Clair Co. traffic stop

Latest News

Elizabeth Holmes walks into federal court in San Jose, Calif., Friday, Dec. 17, 2021. The...
Holmes jury heads into fifth day of deliberations
On average nationwide, pediatric hospitalizations are up 35% in just the past week.
Children’s hospitals prepare as pediatric COVID cases rise
The misery is continuing at U.S. airports Tuesday, with plenty of cancellations and delays .
More flight cancellations reported amid omicron surge
Generic crash
Woman killed in Parkway East crash