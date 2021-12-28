LawCall
$20,000 worth of RC cars stolen from popular Hoover hobby shop

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) -Hoover Police are investigating a smash and grab robbery at a popular hobby shop. The robbers made off with thousands of dollars in inventory and it was all caught on surveillance video.

Just after four a.m. Monday, a U-haul pulls up in front of the Model Box store just off Highway 31 in Hoover. Two masked men wearing gloves get out and eventually smashed their way inside the store. Seconds later, one guy is seen carrying a big box out the front door then the other guy pushes a cart filled with remote-controlled cars out to the U-Haul.

“They immediately ran in and went for two racks of RC cars. They are the biggest ticket items if you will,” Ben Hartmann, the store owner’s son said.

The alarm system quickly alerted everyone. Hartmann tells us the crooks stole about $20,000 worth of RC cars. Hartmann grew up in the shop. He says the hobby business is in his families blood.

“It’s a part of our family. It’s a 7-days a week business. My dad lives and breathes it. It’s his hobby. It’s his life,” Hartmann said.

The clean-up process now begins. Plywood now covers the door.

Hartmann now wants people online to be on the lookout for these cars.

“Anyone in the hobby business keeping an eye out. If you see that there are RC cars..Arma or Traxxas..if you see them pop up on Facebook market place or on E-bay if you see they are really low balled and trying to kind of off load things then definitely let us know,” Hartmann said.

Hartmann says they’ve learned the thieves used a stolen U-haul. There was also a car that pulled up before the U-haul. Hartmann believes they were working in cahoots with each other..

If you have any info, call Hoover Police.

