Two people arrested for drug trafficking during St. Clair Co. traffic stop

33-year-old Toshiba Stephenson of Fort Payne and 52-year-old Richard Hall of Birmingham.
33-year-old Toshiba Stephenson of Fort Payne and 52-year-old Richard Hall of Birmingham.(St. Clair County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were arrested Monday after a traffic stop in Steele that ended with the discovery of around 43 grams of cocaine.

The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office says their drug enforcement unit and K9 Yance assisted in the traffic stop.

Officials tell us K9 Yance alerted officers to the presence of the cocaine.

Two occupants of the vehicle - 33-year-old Toshiba Stephenson of Fort Payne and 52-year-old Richard Hall of Birmingham - were arrested and booked into the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville.

Both were charged with drug trafficking. That charge carries a $1.5 million bond.

