Local food bank launching two new programs in 2022 to help meet hunger needs

After serving 350,000 families in 2021, officials with the Community Food Bank of Central...
After serving 350,000 families in 2021, officials with the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama said they are launching two new programs in the new year.(WBRC)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 20 thousand families enjoyed a holiday meal this year, with the help of the holiday program at The Community Food Bank of Central Alabama. But, the organization said their work isn’t done.

“There is a very large need for it,” Community Food Bank of Central Alabama CEO Brett Meredith said. “We are going to hit the ground running. We have a lot of work to do next year.”

After serving 350,000 families in 2021, Meredith said they are launching two new programs in the new year.

“We are adding a senior program and an educational program next year,” he said. “A child hunger program that is educational.”

The food bank already runs a government funded senior program, but Meredith said this new one will be privately funded to help serve more people.

“The government program won’t grow,” Meredith said. “It helps about 1,600 seniors every month and we are looking to double that to 3,200 seniors every month. We know this will just begin to meet the need.”

Seniors in the program will get a box of monthly foods, but Meredith said it will be specialized for them.

“It will be geared more towards seniors and the nutritional needs that they have,” he said.

Meredith said they are ordering early so supply chain issues don’t impact any of the food bank programs, including the two new ones.

“We are keeping a close eye on the supply chain issues right now,” he said. “We don’t expect that we are going to have major problems right now.”

Meredith said they plan for the educational and senior programs to launch within the first quarter of the new year.

If you are still looking to give back this holiday weekend, click here to volunteer or donate.

