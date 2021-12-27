LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Kwanzaa begins with celebration of unity

Kwanzaa is the non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots. It celebrates...
Kwanzaa is the non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots. It celebrates seven core principles, including unity, creativity, responsibility, self-determination and faith.(Source: WJLA via CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Sunday marked the first day of the week-long celebration of Kwanzaa.

Following Christmas, Kwanzaa is the non-religious observation of African Americans’ ancestral roots. It celebrates seven core principles, including creativity, responsibility, self-determination and faith.

A candle is lit each night on a seven-branched candelabra called the kinara, similar to the menorah in Hanukkah. The first candle lit on Sunday is for the principle of unity in the family, community, nation and race.

Vice President Kamala Harris commemorated the start of Kwanzaa on social media Sunday, saying her family’s celebrations of the holiday are among her “favorite childhood memories.”

“When I was growing up, Kwanzaa was a special time. Friends and family members would fill our home. We would listen to the elders tell stories and watch them light the candles on the kinara,” she wrote.

Harris added that her favorite principle is the second: kujichagulia, or self-determination.

“This principle is about having the power to design your own life and determine your own future. It’s a deeply American principle,” she wrote.

Created in 1966, Kwanzaa became popular in the 1980s in tandem with the Black Power movement.

The celebration of Kwanzaa ends on the first day of the new year.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Most Read

One killed, five injured in crash in Jefferson County
One killed, five injured in crash in Jefferson County
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Two arrested after two shot, one killed in South Birmingham
Two arrested after two shot, one killed in South Birmingham
Young man shot and killed at Ensley grocery store on Christmas night
Man arrested after person shot and killed in Tuscaloosa
Man arrested after person shot and killed in Tuscaloosa

Latest News

9-year-old raises thousands of dollars by selling reindeer food for schoolmate battling cancer
9-year-old raises thousands of dollars by selling reindeer food for schoolmate battling cancer
9-year-old raises thousands of dollars by selling reindeer food for schoolmate battling cancer
9-year-old raises thousands of dollars by selling reindeer food for schoolmate battling cancer
After serving 350,000 families in 2021, officials with the Community Food Bank of Central...
Local food bank launching two new programs in 2022 to help meet hunger needs
FIRST ALERT: Dense fog possible early Monday
FIRST ALERT: Dense fog possible early Monday