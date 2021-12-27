Kellogg’s workers return to work with new benefits after 11-week strike
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Kellogg’s workers return to work Monday after nearly two months striking for better benefits.
Last week, the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union ratified a new labor agreement that took 11 weeks to reach. The new contract includes cost of living wage adjustments for all employees and provides a graduation rate giving workers the chance to reach the pay rate of a six-plus-year employee.
Local BCTGM leadership calls the deal “a good thing for new employees.”
“That will allow people to actually make the same amount of money as a regular, full-time, legacy employee at Kellogg’s, so this is more of a guarantee,” said Kevin Bradshaw, vice president of the local BCTGM Union chapter. “We were fighting for guarantees, and this is a guarantee.”
The company said the new contract provides immediate wage increases and enhanced benefits for all.
The Memphis Kellogg’s plant produces 85 percent of the world’s Corn Flakes, Frosted Flakes and Rice Krispies. In addition to Memphis, workers were on strike at plants in Michigan, Nebraska and Pennsylvania.
Kellogg’s had been under fire for threatening to permanently replace striking workers after negotiations stalled and several tentative contracts were voted down by the union. The company released a statement last week, saying it was looking forward to employees returning to work.
