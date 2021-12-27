I-85 SB in Shorter shut down due to tractor-trailer fire
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 7:12 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SHORTER, Ala. (WTVM) - A portion of Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County is shut down due to a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer.
The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 a.m. CT at mile marker 21 in Shorter, just a mile before Exit 22. Drivers will have to have get off at that exit and travel through Highway 80 to re-enter the interstate at Exit 16 in Waugh or seek another alternative route.
Fire and emergency crews are on the scene. There’s no word on the driver’s condition.
We’ll provide an update once crews have cleared the scene.
Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.