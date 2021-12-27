I-85 SB in Shorter shut down due to tractor-trailer fire

SHORTER, Ala. (WTVM) - A portion of Interstate 85 southbound in Macon County is shut down due to a fiery crash involving a tractor-trailer.

The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the single-vehicle crash happened around 6:30 a.m. CT at mile marker 21 in Shorter, just a mile before Exit 22. Drivers will have to have get off at that exit and travel through Highway 80 to re-enter the interstate at Exit 16 in Waugh or seek another alternative route.

(Source: Shorter Volunteer Fire Department)

Fire and emergency crews are on the scene. There’s no word on the driver’s condition.

(Source: John Hammonds)

We’ll provide an update once crews have cleared the scene.

