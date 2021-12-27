Gov. Ivey awards grant to help create RV store, resort in Heflin; 130 new jobs expected

HEFLIN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gov. Kay Ivey awarded nearly $1 million to bring new business to the city of Heflin and create 130 jobs.

The $950,000 Community Development Block Grant will pave the way for a Great American RV Superstores and a companion recreational vehicle resort. The development will be located on a 30-acre site in the Heflin Industrial Park.

“Travel and camping by recreational vehicle is flourishing, and Alabama, with its year-round moderate weather and scenic beauty, is a destination for RV travelers,” Gov. Ivey said. “This latest venture in Heflin will provide a wonderful site for RV owners wishing to have their vehicles serviced, buy a new vehicle or just enjoy a wonderful campground. It will also create new job opportunities for the people of Heflin and the surrounding area.”

CDBG funds will be used to provide public water and sewage to the development which is being built off Alabama Highway 46 near Interstate 20.

Great American RV is expected to invest $18 to 20 million in the development and estimates the dealership could generate up to $100 million in sales each year. The RV resort will have 375 paved campsites and several cabins as well as other amenities like hiking trails, a pool and splash pad, fenced dog park and a restaurant.

Two other Great American RV Superstores are located in Alabama including Calera and Red Bay, which is the home of Tiffin Motorhomes Inc., a manufacturer.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs will administer the grant made possible through funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“ADECA is happy to join Gov. Ivey and the city of Heflin in playing a role in this development which will benefit Heflin and northeast Alabama,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.