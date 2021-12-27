Gadsden PD: Man killed in Christmas Eve motorcycle accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Friday, Dec. 24, around 6 p.m., police responded to a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of George Wallace Drive and I-759.

Police say the accident occurred when a pickup truck was turning left onto I-759 and struck a motorcycle that was traveling on George Wallace Drive.

The driver of the motorcycle, 20-year-old Austin Chase Noah, suffered fatal injuries, according to police.

The incident is under investigation by the Gadsden Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit.

