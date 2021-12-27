FIRST ALERT: Warm temperatures and breezy conditions Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! I hope everyone had a wonderful and relaxing weekend full of holiday cheer. You are probably not cheering if you want chilly temperatures. It doesn’t feel like late December. Temperatures are starting off very warm with most of us in the 60s. Temperatures are a little cooler in east Alabama where temperatures have cooled into the mid to upper 50s. I do want to give everyone a first alert for patchy dense fog especially in parts of far east Alabama this morning. A dense fog advisory has been issued for far east Alabama including Cherokee and Clay counties until 8 AM. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less. Birmingham and Tuscaloosa broke their record high temperature yesterday, and we will continue to see very warm temperatures this afternoon. We should stay mostly cloudy today and mostly dry. I can’t rule out a few stray showers in parts of northwest Alabama this afternoon. Plan for high temperatures to climb into the low to mid 70s with southwest winds at 10-15 mph with gusts at 20 mph. A few stray showers will likely develop late this evening and tonight with temperatures cooling into the 60s.

Scattered Showers Possible Tuesday: The warm and muggy weather will continue into tomorrow. We will likely start tomorrow off mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out tomorrow morning. I think we will see showers develop and move in from south to north tomorrow afternoon. If you are planning on attending the Birmingham Bowl tomorrow at 11 AM, I would grab a poncho just in case it rains. It won’t be a washout, but an occasional shower or two will be possible for Houston vs. Auburn. Temperatures will remain very warm with highs in the mid 70s. Winds will continue from the south at 5-10 mph.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the potential for a few strong or severe storms Wednesday. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a standard slight risk (2 out of 5 threat) for severe storms Wednesday (12/29/21) for most of Central Alabama. Unstable air will likely increase Wednesday afternoon, but will we see enough wind shear and spin in the atmosphere? It is the biggest question with this setup. What does that mean? It means we could see lightning and strong winds, but the tornado threat looks very low and limited at this time. If wind shear increases, the threat for isolated tornadoes could increase. I’d plan for a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Rain chance up around 70%. I think the bulk of the stormy weather could occur Wednesday evening into early Thursday morning. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts Wednesday afternoon, evening, and into Wednesday night.

Thursday’s Forecast: Bulk of rain and storms is forecast to move out of our area Thursday morning. Rain chance will continue around 50%, but we should begin to dry out later in the day. We will continue to remain warm and muggy with highs in the lower 70s.

New Year’s Forecast: If you have plans on being out New Year’s Eve, the forecast isn’t looking too bad. We will hold on to scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm Friday afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Rain chance Friday is around 40%. A few showers will be possible around midnight, but it shouldn’t be a washout by any means. Plan for temperatures to drop into the mid to upper 60s early Saturday morning.

Stormy Weather This Weekend: The unsettled weather will likely continue into the weekend as a strong cold front begins to move into the Southeast. We could see another round of strong and severe storms Saturday into Sunday, so make sure you have multiple ways to receive warnings and alerts. The Storm Prediction Center is already highlighting parts of Central Alabama for a risk of severe storms. Rain and storms will increase Saturday afternoon and continue into Sunday morning. Heavy rain, strong winds, and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. Once this cold front moves in, temperatures are forecast to rapidly drop Sunday afternoon. We could go from the 70s Sunday morning to temperatures in the 40s by Sunday evening. A few flurries could even develop behind the system. It looks significantly colder early next week with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s next Monday. We will have specific information on this system once we get through Wednesday’s stormy weather.

