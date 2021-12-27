City of Tuscaloosa offers live Christmas greenery recycling

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - If you used a live tree for Christmas do you know what to do with it now? The City of Tuscaloosa is offering folks a way to get rid of them.

The city is offering free tree recycling services related to the Christmas holiday. You can drop off live trees, wreathes and garland at the Curry Environmental Services building between now and January 7th. That’s on 3440 Kauloosa Avenue.

Greenery must be free of decorations and lights. There will be a separate bin for Christmas lights. The city even hosted a staffed holiday garbage drop-off event Sunday.

