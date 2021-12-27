LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama tax credit available for new storm shelters

A home storm shelter that can keep you safe in case of an emergency
A home storm shelter that can keep you safe in case of an emergency(KAIT)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) - A $3,000 state tax credit will be available for homeowners who install a storm shelter after Jan. 1.

The program was spearheaded by state Rep. Joe Lovvorn of Auburn, and it’s meant to honor victims of the tornado that killed about two dozen people in Lee County in 2019. Lovvorn says the program has a cap of $2 million annually for three years.

Lee County Emergency Management Agency Director Rita Smith says that to be eligible, a shelter needs to be FEMA approved; capable of withstanding an EF-5 tornado; and built on the applicant’s property.

WBRC

Most Read

Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Young man shot and killed at Ensley grocery store on Christmas night
Man arrested after person shot and killed in Tuscaloosa
Man arrested after person shot and killed in Tuscaloosa
One killed, five injured in crash in Jefferson County
One killed, five injured in crash in Jefferson County
18-wheeler on fire I-459
18-wheeler catches fire, two lanes shutdown on I-459

Latest News

Northrop Grumman
Alabama defense manufacturer wins $1.4B Army contract
Kellogg’s workers return to work with new benefits after 11-week strike
FIRST ALERT: The Next 24
FIRST ALERT: Warm temperatures and breezy conditions Monday
Nick Saban Cotton Bowl 2021
Alabama arrives in Dallas, Nick Saban updates COVID status of coaches and team