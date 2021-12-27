LawCall
64-year-old man dies in motorcycle accident in Tuscaloosa County

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 64-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Tuscaloosa County Sunday, according to Alabama State Troopers.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:55 p.m. Sunday, December 26, 2021, on Alabama 171 near the 13 mile marker, approximately 12 miles north of Northport.

Troopers said Terry F. Holemon, 64, was killed when he drove his motorcycle off the roadway and struck a tree. Holemon died at the scene.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

