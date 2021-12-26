LawCall
Young man shot and killed at Ensley grocery store on Christmas night

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a young man was shot and killed Christmas night.

Police say at approximately 11:15 p.m., officers were dispatched to 40th Street Grocery Convenience Store at 1200 40th Street Ensley on report of a person shot. The Birmingham 911 Communications Division also received multiple ShotSpotter alerts from the area on reports of numerous shots fired. Officers arrived on the scene to find a man lying unresponsive near the entrance of the business, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on the scene and pronounced the victim deceased. The victim has been identified as Donvan Mykal Cash, 22, of Birmingham, Alabama.

Police say the preliminary investigation suggests an unknown suspect(s) was firing shots in the area and one of the rounds is believed to have struck the victim.

It is unknown at this time if the victim was the intended target. Currently, there is no one in custody.

