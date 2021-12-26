Sylacauga restaurant feeds community on Christmas Day

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - One restaurant in Sylacauga getting into the holiday spirit by giving back to the community on Christmas Day.

“Booker’s” in Sylacauga fed the public breakfast on Christmas Day. They’ve also done this on Thanksgiving Day as well for the last two years. Not only do they feed the public, they also sent plates to nursing home at the Coosa Valley Medical Center to feed nurses as well.

Way to spread some Christmas cheer!

