LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Sylacauga restaurant feeds community on Christmas Day

“Booker’s” in Sylacauga fed the public breakfast on Christmas Day.
“Booker’s” in Sylacauga fed the public breakfast on Christmas Day.(Things Going on in Sylacauga)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBRC) - One restaurant in Sylacauga getting into the holiday spirit by giving back to the community on Christmas Day.

“Booker’s” in Sylacauga fed the public breakfast on Christmas Day. They’ve also done this on Thanksgiving Day as well for the last two years. Not only do they feed the public, they also sent plates to nursing home at the Coosa Valley Medical Center to feed nurses as well.

Way to spread some Christmas cheer!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One killed, five injured in crash in Jefferson County
One killed, five injured in crash in Jefferson County
Brittany Wilson, 32, was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action in the...
Woman accused of killing boyfriend with sword on Christmas Eve
Two arrested after two shot, one killed in South Birmingham
Two arrested after two shot, one killed in South Birmingham
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are investigating after a Wetumpka woman was...
Woman killed in Talladega County crash
Birmingham Police are investigating after they say a man from South Carolina was killed in a...
South Carolina man killed in shooting in West Birmingham

Latest News

FIRST ALERT: 2021 closing out with record-breaking heat
FIRST ALERT: 2021 closing out with record-breaking heat
Nick Saban Cotton Bowl 2021
Alabama arrives in Dallas, Nick Saban updates COVID status of coaches and team
18-wheeler on fire I-459
18-wheeler catches fire, two lanes shutdown on I-459
Auburn-Kentucky women’s basketball game postponed due to COVID