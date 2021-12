BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit (VCU), VCU was out on a shooting at John England Manor on Dinah Washington Ave. Sunday morning.

VCU reports one man has been shot and killed.

There are no further details at this time.

