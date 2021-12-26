LawCall
Man arrested after person shot and killed in Tuscaloosa

Man arrested after person shot and killed in Tuscaloosa
Man arrested after person shot and killed in Tuscaloosa(Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit has made an arrest after a person was shot and killed on Sunday morning.

Authorities say that around 2:00 a.m. officers went to the 1900 block of Dinah Washington Avenue and found 39-year-old Christopher Gilbert suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Gilbert was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

After further investigation and speaking with witnesses, authorities issued arrest warrants for 30-year-old Calvin Lee Willis. Willis was later arrested and charged with murder and certain persons prohibited from possessing firearms.

Willis has also been linked to another shooting that happened earlier, where one person suffered minor injuries. He has been charged with attempted murder for the incident.

Willis is currently being held in jail on a $150,000 bond. So far, there is no word on the motive for this shooting.

There are no further details at this time.

