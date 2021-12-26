FIRST ALERT: More mild weather with a chance for storms later this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -There is a potential for a few severe storms Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night and isolated damaging winds appears to be the main threat.

This morning a cold front is sinking slowly south but is expected to stall north of our area then move back north as our region remains in an area of warm, moist air. As warm air continues to move into the region circulating around a ridge of high pressure remains centered over Central Florida. The high pressure will grow even stronger through the remainder of the weekend so as to not allow the cold front to move any further south. Clouds will linger with only a small chance for a passing shower and highs continuing to top 70-degrees, again unseasonably mild for the season.

This ridge will remain through the beginning of next week as more above normal temperatures continue. However, our weather pattern will become my active by mid-week as a cold front dives toward Northwest Alabama Wednesday. Coupled with the persistent southerly wind flow this will create some instability thus the risk for Severe Storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.

In fact, the risk for showers will continue through the second half of the week with what now appears to be the development of more thunderstorms by New year’s Day.

First Alert (Fred Hunter WBRC)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.